What’s Next for Puri Jagannadh?

Published on February 4, 2025 by nymisha

What’s Next for Puri Jagannadh?

Puri Jagannadh has delivered some of the biggest blockbusters and even biggest debacles. The top and talented director has reached an all time low in his career after the debacles of Liger and Double iSmart. Every time Puri Jagannadh has bounced back with a bang and his fans are eagerly waiting for his comeback. Puri Jagannadh is now staying in Mumbai and is working on a couple of scripts. He is yet to finalize the lead actor and lock the film. A couple of Bollywood producers are in touch with Puri Jagannadh.

Puri Jagannadh is keen to work with a Telugu actor for now. The talks are yet to be initiated. Puri Jagannadh will spend more time on the script. Neninthe directed by Puri Jagannadh got a re-release recently. Several fans of the director posted on social media about his comeback. Hope he returns back with a bang very soon.

