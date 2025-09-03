I never did a role like Sheelavathi – Anushka

Queen Anushka Shetty and director Krish Jagarlamudi are collaborating after a long gap for the epic action spectacle, Ghaati. The movie teaser, trailer and music have intrigued many and mainly, raw avatar of Anushka in action episodes has been major draw for the film. She interacted with media and thanked producers.

She stated that it is hard to keep faith in such a hard-hitting subject and trust the team to deliver a mind-blowing film that too shooting in unforgiving Eastern Ghatsa. She stated that entire team had to trek for days to complete few scenes and shots, and it has been a learning experience.

She praised her co-star Vikram Prabhu’s professional dedication and commitment to do the action sequences. Anushka also praised Krish’s deft narrative style and tinge to explore emotional themes that give an unforgettable and emotionally touching experience in theatres. She called it one of her career-best roles and films.

She stated that producers UV Creations and First Frame Entertainments have put a blind faith in them and the output is outstanding. She called the movie has a must-watch experience in theatres. The movie is releasing on 5th September and the advance bookings are off to a flying start.