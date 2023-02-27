I Wish I would get a role like Allu Arjun: Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor expresses his desire of getting a role like Allu Arjun in Pushpa. As part of his film Tu Jhooti Main Makaar, Ranbir Kapoor while interacting with media shares the impact that was created on him from Allu Arjun’s Pushpa, Alia Bhatt’s Gangubhai and Rajamouli’s RRR.

Ranbir further says these films are like wow even as an audience or as an actor. I wish I would have got a role like this. All these three films in the last two years created so much impact in just last two years, Ranbir added. These films have not created an impact, these films created a storm at the Box office and RRR is getting ready to write a history for the Indian film Industry.