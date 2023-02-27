Balakrishna to remix his super hit song

Tollywood senior heroes are now planning to recreate their own songs. Chiranjeevi will be remixing his ‘Ramma Chilakamma’ song for his next film Bholaa Shankar and now the latest is that NBK joins the same party.

Balakrishna is going to recreate his own song ‘Andala Adabomma’ from ‘Samara Simha Reddy’ for his next film directed by Anil Ravipudi, which is tentatively titled NBK108. According to sources, the song will be a DJ mix for the original version and makers intended to create the full version, when it was first created a bit for a certain scene.

Thaman already started working on it and Nandamuri fans are waiting for a blockbuster buzz again from the NBK-Thaman duo. Currently, the film shoot is paused, due to the demise of Taraka Ratna and is expected to begin in first week. Shine Screens are the producers and the film is aimed for Dasara 2023 release.