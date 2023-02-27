Rashmika Mandanna trolled for her latest dressing

South Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna is making a strong impact in the North. The actress attended Zee Awards in a very stylish designer black dress. But badly Rashmika Mandanna was trolled for her appearance. Netizens started comparing her with Urfi Javed. Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas was spotted beside her at the event and they both posed for a few pictures as well.

However, Rashmika Mandanna was extremely gorgeous in the black lace dress and her fans were stunned by her skin show in an off-shoulder and mini skirt frock. Rashmika Mandanna is currently working on Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal film.