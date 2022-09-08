I Wouldn’t Imagine OOJ Without Amala Garu: Sharwa

Oke Oka Jeevitham starring Sharwanand and Ritu Varma will be out in theatres on September 9th. Meanwhile, the film’s pre-release event was celebrated today.

Director Shree Karthick was very emotional and he thanked Sharwanand, Amala and producer SR Prabhu for all their support in doing the movie. “The reason for why I wrote this story is I want to go back in time and re-live with my mother. I got the opportunity to do so in my writing and imagination. I wanted the movie to be very interesting with fun, wanted to deal with science and time travel,” said he.

Sharwanand called his co-star Priyadarshi as the honest person and informed Vennela Kishore’s role is going to be a big asset. He has also appreciated Ritu Varma for accepting to be part of a good movie.

“I wouldn’t imagine this movie without Amala garu. I’m so blessed and honour to share screen space with her. Shree Karthick brought us all together. This guy is the next big thing. The producers of Dream Warrior Pictures are the biggest pillars of the movie. The movie was planned 5 years ago. In between, I got accident and then corona came. Although the movie was ready by December, the producers wanted VFX and everything to be perfect. I assure you that you will love the movie.”

Amala Akkineni expressed her happiness to work with actors and technicians of different parts of the country. She stated she feels proud of doing the movie. “We’ve all come together to make a sweet and beautiful film. I believe the audience will love this film,” said she.