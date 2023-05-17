If you want development support TDP, says Lokesh

All the systems got completely destroyed during the YSRCP Government and if people want development, they should support the TDP, said TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Wednesday.

People of various walks of life, including women and youth gathered in large numbers on either side of the roads as Lokesh’s was on his Yuva Galam pada yatra on Nandyal roads. Those gathered to have a glimpse of Lokesh wished him all success in his endeavour while the TDP general secretary too reciprocated in a similar manner.

“I am happy to see you all here and my sincere request to you is that if you want the State to progress well is support the TDP. The State has already touched the rock bottom level in all aspects and we should all realise this fact,” Lokesh observed.

At the Saibaba temple the representatives of Bondili community met Mr Lokesh and made an appeal to him to seriously look into their problems. They also wanted the community to be given Backward Classes (B) recognition.

”As soo as the TDP forms the next government, all your problems will be resolved, and I am assuring you that funds will be allocated to the Bondili Corporation. The issue of giving BC status to you also will be taken up,” he told the community representatives.

Earlier when Goldsmith community leaders, in a memorandum submitted to Lokesh wanted pucca houses for them he promised to seriously look into the demand. Lokesh wanted the Goldsmiths to develop their skills to meet the increasing demands of their customers and promised to set up a skill development centre at all the district headquarters towns once the TDP is back in power.