Ileana’s mystery husband details Unveiled

Ilena D’cruz welcomed a baby boy on August 1st. The actress announced her pregnancy months ago. She named her baby as Koa Phoenix Dolan. She introduced him by writing, ”Introducing Koa Phoenix Dolan, born August 1, 2023” on social media wall.

But the surprise about her partner still continues. She was married to Michael Dolan on May 13th last year as per reports. Ileana was married to Michael just four weeks before announcing her pregnancy on social media as per reports. On July 17th the actress revealed her pregnancy updates through an Instagram story. More details are yet to be revealed.