Jailer heat on Bhola Shankar

Superstar Rajinikanth will test his luck with Jailer and the film is hitting the screens during the Independence Day weekend. Jailer trailer caught everyone’s attention. His fans are pretty confident that Jailer would mark a perfect comeback for Superstar. The pre-release sales for Jailer are exceptional all over. The film is expected to open with a bang in Tamil Nadu, Overseas and in the Telugu states.

All the shows are fast filling or sold out. The early predictions say that Jailer would impact Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Bhola Shankar. If the word of mouth is positive for Jailer, the film will give a tough competition for Bhola Shankar across the Telugu states. The pre-release sales of Jailer across Telugu states are very impressive. Akshay Kumar’s Oh My God and Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 are the other films hitting the screens during the same weekend.

Jailer is an action-packed entertainer directed by Nelson. Tamannaah played the heroine in Jailer.