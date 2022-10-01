I’m Ready To Do South Movies: Salman Khan

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is making his Tollywood debut with megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming mass action entertainer GodFather. Thanking Salman Khan for doing the movie, Chiranjeevi made an interesting revelation.

“When we approached Salman Khan for the movie, he immediately gave his nod. He didn’t want to listen to the script and he didn’t even want to watch the original Lucifer. What’s more, he refused to take payment for the movie. I’ll always be indebted to Salman Khan for that.”

Salman Khan stated that his passion for cinema is what made him to do the movie. “I previously did many multi-starrrers and I’m ready to do south movies as well. If actors come together, the range of movies will increase and we’ll see movies making some thousands of crores business.”