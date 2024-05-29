IMDb has announced the top most viewed Indian Starts of the last decade and the duration is from 2014 to 2024. Deepika Padukone is on the top of the list among the celebrities and she is the most viewed star. The list was finalized based on the page views of visitors on IMDb across the globe. Shah Rukh Khan is ranked second and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is third in the list. Alia Bhatt is on the fourth slot and Irfan Khan is on the fifth place.

Aamir Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Akshay Kumar are in the next five in the list. No South actor or actress made it to the top ten in the IMDb’s List of Most viewed Indian Stars of Last Decade. Deepika Padukone made her acting debut with Om Shanti Om in the year 2007 and she has several blockbusters to her name over these years. Deepika is also the highest paid Indian actress and she is waiting for the release of Kalki 2898 featuring Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles.