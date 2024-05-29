x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look
Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot
Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot
Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot
Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet
Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet
Jiya Shankar Hot Look
Jiya Shankar Hot Look
Kareena Kapoor In Red Sea International Film Festival
Kareena Kapoor In Red Sea International Film Festival
Amala Paul First wedding Anniversary Celebration
Amala Paul First wedding Anniversary Celebration
Wheatgrass Juice Benefits
Wheatgrass Juice Benefits
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
Esha Gupta In Dubai
Esha Gupta In Dubai
Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look
Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look
Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip
Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip
AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot
AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot
Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot
Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot
Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics
Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics
View all stories
Home > Movie News

IMDb’s List of Most viewed Indian Stars of Last Decade

Published on May 29, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Death Threats Target Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan
image
CM Revanth Reddy Unveils Telangana Talli Statue
image
Breaking: Manchu Manoj files a Case
image
Drinker Sai Trailer: A mad Love Tale
image
Jani Master’s statement on being Expelled

IMDb’s List of Most viewed Indian Stars of Last Decade

IMDb has announced the top most viewed Indian Starts of the last decade and the duration is from 2014 to 2024. Deepika Padukone is on the top of the list among the celebrities and she is the most viewed star. The list was finalized based on the page views of visitors on IMDb across the globe. Shah Rukh Khan is ranked second and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is third in the list. Alia Bhatt is on the fourth slot and Irfan Khan is on the fifth place.

Aamir Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Akshay Kumar are in the next five in the list. No South actor or actress made it to the top ten in the IMDb’s List of Most viewed Indian Stars of Last Decade. Deepika Padukone made her acting debut with Om Shanti Om in the year 2007 and she has several blockbusters to her name over these years. Deepika is also the highest paid Indian actress and she is waiting for the release of Kalki 2898 featuring Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles.

Next Samantha surpasses all the South Superstars Previous Baby Team’s Chennai Love Story
else

TRENDING

image
Breaking: Manchu Manoj files a Case
image
Drinker Sai Trailer: A mad Love Tale
image
Jani Master’s statement on being Expelled

Latest

image
Death Threats Target Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan
image
CM Revanth Reddy Unveils Telangana Talli Statue
image
Breaking: Manchu Manoj files a Case
image
Drinker Sai Trailer: A mad Love Tale
image
Jani Master’s statement on being Expelled

Most Read

image
Death Threats Target Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan
image
CM Revanth Reddy Unveils Telangana Talli Statue
image
R Krishnaiah’s run of luck continues

Related Articles

Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet Jiya Shankar Hot Look Kareena Kapoor In Red Sea International Film Festival Amala Paul First wedding Anniversary Celebration Wheatgrass Juice Benefits Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini Esha Gupta In Dubai Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics