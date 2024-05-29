Baby Team’s Chennai Love Story

Baby was a smashing hit last year and the film will remain as a cult classic in Telugu cinema. Sai Rajesh, Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya turned overnight stars after the film’s release. Baby collected whopping numbers considering the budget and the cast involved. Baby team is now all set to reunite for one more film and it is titled Chennai Love Story. SKN who produced Baby will produce this romantic entertainer.

Baby director Sai Rajesh will pen the story, screenplay and dialogues for this love story and Ravi, a protege of Sai Rajesh will direct the film. Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya will play the lead roles in Chennai Love Story. Anand Deverakonda is currently promoting Gam Gam Ganesha and the film hits the screens this Friday. He is currently shooting for one more romantic entertainer titled Duet which is half done with the shoot and he has a film with Middle Class Melodies director that will roll soon. Vaishnavi was recently seen in Love Me.