x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look
Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot
Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot
Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot
Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet
Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet
Jiya Shankar Hot Look
Jiya Shankar Hot Look
Kareena Kapoor In Red Sea International Film Festival
Kareena Kapoor In Red Sea International Film Festival
Amala Paul First wedding Anniversary Celebration
Amala Paul First wedding Anniversary Celebration
Wheatgrass Juice Benefits
Wheatgrass Juice Benefits
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
Esha Gupta In Dubai
Esha Gupta In Dubai
Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look
Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look
Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip
Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip
AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot
AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot
Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot
Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot
Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics
Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Samantha surpasses all the South Superstars

Published on May 29, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Death Threats Target Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan
image
CM Revanth Reddy Unveils Telangana Talli Statue
image
Breaking: Manchu Manoj files a Case
image
Drinker Sai Trailer: A mad Love Tale
image
Jani Master’s statement on being Expelled

Samantha surpasses all the South Superstars

IMDb has announced the top most viewed Indian Starts of the last decade and no South Indian star made it to the top ten. South actress Samantha who was seen in Family Man: Season 2 and sizzled in a spicy number in Pushpa: The Rise was ranked 13th in the list and she is ahead of several top stars of South Indian cinema. “This is the sum total of the efforts of all the directors, writers and producers who have contributed to this and the incredible love and faith that the audience has shown me. Truly humbled and overwhelmed. Thank you IMDB for this honour” told Samantha after the achievement.

Tamannaah Bhatia, Nayanthara, Prabhas, Dhanush, Ram Charan, Rajinikanth, Vijay Sethupathi, Allu Arjun, Mohanlal, R Madhavan, Shriya Saran, Kamal Haasan, Shruti Haasan, Dulquer Salmaan, Suriya, Mammootty, Pooja Hegde, Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Trisha Krishnan, Anushka Shetty, Yash, Vikram, Ajith Kumar and Prithviraj Sukumaran are the other actors in IMDb’s List of Most viewed Indian Stars of Last Decade. On the work front, Samantha is yet to announce her new project and she is on a break and is recovering from Myositis.

Next Dulquer Salmaan’s Lucky Baskhar to release on this OG Date! Previous IMDb’s List of Most viewed Indian Stars of Last Decade
else

TRENDING

image
Breaking: Manchu Manoj files a Case
image
Drinker Sai Trailer: A mad Love Tale
image
Jani Master’s statement on being Expelled

Latest

image
Death Threats Target Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan
image
CM Revanth Reddy Unveils Telangana Talli Statue
image
Breaking: Manchu Manoj files a Case
image
Drinker Sai Trailer: A mad Love Tale
image
Jani Master’s statement on being Expelled

Most Read

image
Death Threats Target Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan
image
CM Revanth Reddy Unveils Telangana Talli Statue
image
R Krishnaiah’s run of luck continues

Related Articles

Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet Jiya Shankar Hot Look Kareena Kapoor In Red Sea International Film Festival Amala Paul First wedding Anniversary Celebration Wheatgrass Juice Benefits Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini Esha Gupta In Dubai Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics