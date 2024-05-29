Samantha surpasses all the South Superstars

IMDb has announced the top most viewed Indian Starts of the last decade and no South Indian star made it to the top ten. South actress Samantha who was seen in Family Man: Season 2 and sizzled in a spicy number in Pushpa: The Rise was ranked 13th in the list and she is ahead of several top stars of South Indian cinema. “This is the sum total of the efforts of all the directors, writers and producers who have contributed to this and the incredible love and faith that the audience has shown me. Truly humbled and overwhelmed. Thank you IMDB for this honour” told Samantha after the achievement.

Tamannaah Bhatia, Nayanthara, Prabhas, Dhanush, Ram Charan, Rajinikanth, Vijay Sethupathi, Allu Arjun, Mohanlal, R Madhavan, Shriya Saran, Kamal Haasan, Shruti Haasan, Dulquer Salmaan, Suriya, Mammootty, Pooja Hegde, Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Trisha Krishnan, Anushka Shetty, Yash, Vikram, Ajith Kumar and Prithviraj Sukumaran are the other actors in IMDb’s List of Most viewed Indian Stars of Last Decade. On the work front, Samantha is yet to announce her new project and she is on a break and is recovering from Myositis.