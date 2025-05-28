India Conducts Massive Mock Drills Across Four Border States Amid Tensions

India has launched large-scale mock drills in four border states Gujarat, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Jammu & Kashmir amid heightened tensions with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack. Authorities have already issued alerts, with drills scheduled for Thursday evening. These exercises aim to train civilians on emergency protocols, including blackout procedures, shelter movements, and safeguarding critical infrastructure during potential attacks.

The drills will educate students and youth on self-defense and emergency response tactics. Sirens will sound across multiple regions, prompting civilians to move to designated safe zones. Officials are also emphasizing air raid precautions and ways to avoid enemy detection. The exercises, termed “Operation Practice,” involve civil defense volunteers, NCC cadets, NSS members, and educational institutions.

Notably, this marks India’s first nationwide mock drills since the 1971 Indo-Pak war. While Kargil-era drills were limited to border states, the current initiative spans 33 states and Union Territories, with 250 locations already completing the exercises. The Centre has categorized drill zones into three priority tiers:

– Tier 1:High-risk areas like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and nuclear facilities (e.g., Kalpakkam, Narora).

– Tier 2: 201 districts, including Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam.

– Tier 3: 45 additional districts.

The drills precede

“Operation Sindoor,”a strategic defense mobilization ordered on May 7. With security forces on high alert, these measures underscore India’s readiness to counter escalating threats.