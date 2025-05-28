Chandrababu Issues Warning at TDP Mahanadu 2025: “No Games Will Be Tolerated”

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP President Nara Chandrababu Naidu delivered a fiery speech on the second day of TDP’s annual Mahanadu meeting in Kadapa. With thousands of party workers and leaders in attendance, Chandrababu Naidu paid tribute to NTR, calling him the “only leader revered by all sections of Telugu society.”

Chandrababu Naidu outlined an ambitious roadmap to position Telugu people at the forefront of global development by 2047. He highlighted, “If I’m born again, it will be on Telugu soil for the Telugu people.” Highlighting TDP’s legacy, he noted how the party made history by fielding 65 young candidates in recent elections, with 61 emerging victorious.

The CM issued a stern message to political adversaries: “Criminals should beware—no covert games will work with me.” He referenced the Viveka murder case, alleging a conspiracy to mislead even seasoned leaders like himself. Chandrababu Naidu cautioned party workers to remain vigilant against “political murders disguised as natural deaths.”

Declaring zero tolerance for social media abuse against women, Naidu asserted, “Those who disrespect our daughters will face consequences.” He reiterated commitments to complete irrigation projects like Polavaram and promote Araku coffee globally, vowing to make Andhra Pradesh fully agriculturally prosperous.

The event concluded with Chandrababu reaffirming TDP’s 43-year commitment to “pro-people governance,” crediting grassroots workers for the party’s enduring success.