Sai Durgha Tej’s actioner SYG completes massive 120 days shoot

Mega Supreme Hero Sai Durgha Tej has stunned many with his impressive transformation for his massive action entertainer SYG – Sambarala Yeti Gattu. The movie announcement video and concurrent updates about the film have created huge buzz and anticipation for the film.

The high content concept announcement glimpse made huge impact on everyone. Now, the makers have given a big update and stated that 120 days of shoot is completed. With this almost 75% of the shoot is wrapped up. The team with enormous commitment and dedication is working on this Mega Budget project.

The electrifying visual spectacle is being directed by Rohith KP and produced on a huge scale by K. Niranjan Reddy and Chaitanya Reddy. The highly awaited actioner is scheduled for a 25th September reelase in multiple languages all over.