NTR Kalyan Ram at NTR Ghat
Samantha Stuns In her Latest Photoshoot
Eesha Rebba Beautiful In Purple Saree
Trisha Krishnan In ThugLife Audio Launch
Nabha Natesh Stuns In Track Pant
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event
Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions
Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025
Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini
Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025
Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch
Janhvi Kapoor for Cannes 2025
Aakansha Singh latest pictures
Rashmika Mandanna Bone-Crushing Look In Black
Bhagyashri Borse Beautiful In Blue
Regina Cassandra Full Bloom Look
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Movie Trailer Launch Event
Sai Durgha Tej’s actioner SYG completes massive 120 days shoot

Published on May 28, 2025 by swathy

Sai Durgha Tej’s actioner SYG completes massive 120 days shoot

Mega Supreme Hero Sai Durgha Tej has stunned many with his impressive transformation for his massive action entertainer SYG – Sambarala Yeti Gattu. The movie announcement video and concurrent updates about the film have created huge buzz and anticipation for the film.

The high content concept announcement glimpse made huge impact on everyone. Now, the makers have given a big update and stated that 120 days of shoot is completed. With this almost 75% of the shoot is wrapped up. The team with enormous commitment and dedication is working on this Mega Budget project.

The electrifying visual spectacle is being directed by Rohith KP and produced on a huge scale by K. Niranjan Reddy and Chaitanya Reddy. The highly awaited actioner is scheduled for a 25th September reelase in multiple languages all over.

Next Hrithik Roshan and Hombale Collaborating Soon Previous India Conducts Massive Mock Drills Across Four Border States Amid Tensions
