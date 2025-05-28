Hrithik Roshan and Hombale Collaborating Soon

Bollywood Superstar Hrithik Roshan is all set to collaborate with KGF producers Hombale Films for a big-budget pan-Indian film and the announcement was made today. The film will be in making for years and it is touted to be one of the biggest films of India. Hombale Films have produced some of the biggest films like KGF franchise, Kantara and Salaar in the past. They are producing Salaar 2 and Kantara 2 currently.

Hombale inked a three film deal with Prabhas and the projects are expected to be announced soon. Prashanth Neel is co-producing interesting projects with Hombale Films. Hrithik Roshan is almost done with the shoot of War 2 and he is all set to work on Krrish 4 very soon. Hrithik Roshan himself will direct this superhero film and the shoot commences very soon.