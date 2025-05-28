x
Why is Vishwambara Team not in a Hurry?

Published on May 28, 2025 by swathy

Why is Vishwambara Team not in a Hurry?

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming movie Vishwambara is almost done with the shoot. The film’s release was pushed several times and there are a number of reasons. The teaser response has been poor and the team is reworking on the VFX work. The non-theatrical deals too did not fetch big prices and the makers are trying to get the best deals. The deal will be closed after the VFX works are completed. But meanwhile, all the prime holiday weekend dates are filling up fast. Vishwambara is struggling to get the needed buzz.

Rumors said that Vishwambara will release during Dasara but Pawan Kalyan’s OG is announced. This makes it clear that Vishwambara will not release during Dasara. December has several releases like Raja Saab and others. On the other side, Chiranjeevi has commenced the shoot of Anil Ravipudi’s entertainer and the team is aiming a Sankranthi 2026 release for the film. There is a lot of confusion among the audience about the release date of Vishwambara. The team should close all the deals, complete the pending VFX work on a priority basis and finalize the release date soon.

Vassishta is the director of Vishwambara and UV Creations are the producers of this socio-fantasy film.

