India Will Strike Back Hard: Rajnath Singh Warns Pakistan

Following the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh made it clear that India will not stay quiet. Speaking in New Delhi during the ‘Arjan Singh Memorial Lecture’, Singh said that the country will give a strong and clear reply, not just to those who carried out the attack, but also to those who planned it behind the scenes. He added that India is united in grief and anger, and no act of terror can shake the nation’s resolve.

Singh stressed that this attack was targeted and deeply inhuman, and promised that the government would do whatever it takes. He assured citizens that both visible perpetrators and hidden masterminds will be hunted down. “We cannot be intimidated,” he said, “and we will act accordingly.”

High-Level Meeting Reviews Security

Right after the attack, Singh chaired a two-and-a-half-hour meeting with top officials including NSA Ajit Doval and military chiefs. They reviewed every detail of the current security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Instructions were given to increase the intensity of anti-terror operations.

PM Modi to Lead Security Committee Review

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also chair a cabinet-level security meeting to decide the next steps. Senior ministers and top defence and intelligence officials will be part of the review to ensure India responds firmly and decisively.