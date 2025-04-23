x
తెలుగు
Politics

Why did CM Chandrababu attend Veeraiah Chowdary's funeral?

Published on April 23, 2025

Why did CM Chandrababu attend Veeraiah Chowdary’s funeral?

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu attended the funeral of murdered TDP leader Muppavarapu Veeraiah Chowdary on Wednesday. Veeraiah was killed by unidentified assailants on Tuesday in Ongole.

The murder of Veeraiah Chowdhary shook TDP cadres, though the motive behind his killing is yet to be ascertained. However, CM and TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu made it a point to take part in the funeral of Veeraiah Chowdary to instill courage in the family members of departed leader.

Inspite of a hectic schedule, CM Chandrababu Naidu travelled to Ammanbrolu village where Veeraiah’s last rites were held. Chandrababu interacted with the wife, kids and other family members of Veeraiah Chowdary and assured them of justice.

Veeriah Chowdary was an ardent TDP activist and stayed with the party through thick and thin. He hailed from Santhanuthalapadu Assembly constituency and was spokesperson of TDP Bapatla Loksabha segment. He had also served a Mandal President in the past.

The act of CM Chandrababu Naidu participating in the funeral of Veeraiah Chowdary not just instilled courage in the bereaved family but sent a strong message to TDP cadres across the state that, party top leadership will stand by TDP workers in difficult times and will go to any extent to boost their morale.

