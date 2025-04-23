Arjun Son of Vyjayanthi is a Disappointment for Kalyanram

Nandamuri Kalyanram has pinned many hopes on Arjun Son of Vyjayanthi. The actor promoted the film like never before and NTR was the Special Guest for the pre-release event. NTR expressed his confidence in the film and all those who watched the film before the release lauded the climax portions of Arjun Son of Vyjayanthi. The film released last Friday and it struggled to recover the investments. The film opened on a below average note considering the buzz around the film and on the budget on which the film was made.

Arjun Son of Vyjayanthi showed no improvement on Saturday and the numbers saw a decline on Sunday. From Monday, the film struggled to report minimum footfalls. The film was made on a budget of over Rs 35 crores and Kalyanram charged Rs 8 crores for the film. Veteran actress Vijayashanthi too took handsome remuneration for her prominent role. The actress too promoted Arjun Son of Vyjayanthi but her presence did not make any impact. On the whole, Arjun Son of Vyjayanthi is one more disappointment for Kalyanram in his career. Arjun Son of Vyjayanthi is a big loss for the producers.