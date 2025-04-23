x
Disha Patani Flawless Look
Vijayashanti In Arjun Son Of vyjayanthi Promotions
Shilpa Shetty Red Hot Look
Kiran Abbavaram Repeat Mode
Ananya Panday KesariChapter2 Promotions
Pooja Hegde Vintage Look
Krithi Shetty Pretty Casual Look
Kriti Sanon Perfect Curves In White
Rakul Preet Singh Feeling BLUEtiful
Disha Patani Gorgeous In Orange
Roopa Koduvayur In Sarangapani Jatakam Movie Trailer launch Event
Simran Choudhary In Teach For Change Event
Nabha Natesh Joy Of Living
Sunny Leone at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2025
Shruti Haasan Skinny Fit Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia In Odela2 Press Meet
Ketika Sharma Sizzling Photography
Rhea Chakraborty Stuns In Teach For Change
Payal Rajput Walk For Teach For Change
Saiee Manjrekar In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event
Buzz: Keerthy Suresh in Suriya’s Next?

Published on April 23, 2025 by swathy

Top Tamil actor Suriya needs a solid hit to make his comeback. The actor is busy with Retro and the film is slated for May 1st release. The actor is finally doing a straight Telugu film to be directed by Venky Atluri. The film is said to be based on a real life incident. Venky Atluri delivered two super hits like Sir and Lucky Baskhar. Suriya gave his immediate nod for Venky Atluri and the shoot commences in May this year. The film is tentatively titled 796 CC.

As per the ongoing buzz, Keerthy Suresh is considered for the role of the leading lady. Keerthy Suresh and Venky Atluri share a great bond. She worked for Venky Atluri’s Rang De in the past. Venky feels that Keerthy Suresh would make a fresh pair beside Suriya. The talks are in the advanced stages. S Naga Vamsi’s Sithara Entertainments are the producers and the regular shoot commences on May 15th. More details to be announced officially soon.

