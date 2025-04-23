Buzz: Keerthy Suresh in Suriya’s Next?

Top Tamil actor Suriya needs a solid hit to make his comeback. The actor is busy with Retro and the film is slated for May 1st release. The actor is finally doing a straight Telugu film to be directed by Venky Atluri. The film is said to be based on a real life incident. Venky Atluri delivered two super hits like Sir and Lucky Baskhar. Suriya gave his immediate nod for Venky Atluri and the shoot commences in May this year. The film is tentatively titled 796 CC.

As per the ongoing buzz, Keerthy Suresh is considered for the role of the leading lady. Keerthy Suresh and Venky Atluri share a great bond. She worked for Venky Atluri’s Rang De in the past. Venky feels that Keerthy Suresh would make a fresh pair beside Suriya. The talks are in the advanced stages. S Naga Vamsi’s Sithara Entertainments are the producers and the regular shoot commences on May 15th. More details to be announced officially soon.