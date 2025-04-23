Kashmir Terrorist Attack: Families left with Grief

The promises of spending a hundred years together were tragically cut short for newlywed couples when terrorist groups attacked tourists in Pahalgam, Kashmir. Among those who lost their lives in this brutal attack were two recently married individuals who had traveled to “heaven on earth” for their honeymoon.

Naval Officer’s Bride Left Devastated

26-year-old Lieutenant Vinay Narwal from Haryana, who joined the Navy just two years ago and was stationed in Kochi, Kerala, had married only on April 16. His honeymoon trip to Kashmir ended in tragedy when he was killed in Tuesday’s terrorist attack in Pahalgam. The heart-wrenching scene of his wife crying beside his body moved everyone to tears.

Newlywed’s Life Cut Short

Shubham Dwivedi from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, who married on February 12 this year, also lost his life in the attack. Despite his busy professional life, he had recently taken his wife for a vacation to Kashmir. According to his wife, the attackers surrounded the area where they were sightseeing, asked for names of individuals, and then shot Dwivedi in the head.

Visakhapatnam Man Dies

A retired bank employee Chandramouli from Visakhapatnam was killed in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, while on vacation with his wife Nagamani and another family. Eyewitnesses reported that terrorists specifically chased him and showed no mercy despite his desperate pleas to spare his life, firing indiscriminately. The attack occurred yesterday when the group of four tourists from Visakhapatnam were visiting the picturesque area often called “India’s Switzerland.” After initial communication difficulties caused concern among relatives, fellow travelers identified his body, and National Investigation Agency officials informed the family of his death.

Family Vacations Turned Tragic

Bithan Adhikari from West Bengal, who had settled in Florida, USA, and worked for TCS, had returned to India on April 8 with his wife and three-year-old son for a vacation. Their family trip to Kashmir ended tragically when he fell victim to terrorist gunfire.

Other Victims with Families

Prashant Satpathi, an accounts officer from Odisha, and Shailesh Kadathiya from Surat also lost their lives in similar circumstances while vacationing with their families. Prashant’s family members told media that details about his wife and son are still unknown. Shailesh is survived by his wife and two children, who witnessed the horrifying murder of their loved one before their eyes.

The indescribable pain of these families watching their loved ones die during what was supposed to be a joyful vacation is beyond words.