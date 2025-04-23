x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Disha Patani Flawless Look
Disha Patani Flawless Look
Vijayashanti In Arjun Son Of vyjayanthi Promotions
Vijayashanti In Arjun Son Of vyjayanthi Promotions
Shilpa Shetty Red Hot Look
Shilpa Shetty Red Hot Look
Kiran Abbavaram Repeat Mode
Kiran Abbavaram Repeat Mode
Ananya Panday KesariChapter2 Promotions
Ananya Panday KesariChapter2 Promotions
Pooja Hegde Vintage Look
Pooja Hegde Vintage Look
Krithi Shetty Pretty Casual Look
Krithi Shetty Pretty Casual Look
Kriti Sanon Perfect Curves In White
Kriti Sanon Perfect Curves In White
Rakul Preet Singh Feeling BLUEtiful
Rakul Preet Singh Feeling BLUEtiful
Disha Patani Gorgeous In Orange
Disha Patani Gorgeous In Orange
Roopa Koduvayur In Sarangapani Jatakam Movie Trailer launch Event
Roopa Koduvayur In Sarangapani Jatakam Movie Trailer launch Event
Simran Choudhary In Teach For Change Event
Simran Choudhary In Teach For Change Event
Nabha Natesh Joy Of Living
Nabha Natesh Joy Of Living
Sunny Leone at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2025
Sunny Leone at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2025
Shruti Haasan Skinny Fit Outfit
Shruti Haasan Skinny Fit Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia In Odela2 Press Meet
Tamannaah Bhatia In Odela2 Press Meet
Ketika Sharma Sizzling Photography
Ketika Sharma Sizzling Photography
Rhea Chakraborty Stuns In Teach For Change
Rhea Chakraborty Stuns In Teach For Change
Payal Rajput Walk For Teach For Change
Payal Rajput Walk For Teach For Change
Saiee Manjrekar In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event
Saiee Manjrekar In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event
View all stories
Home > Politics

Kashmir Terrorist Attack: Families left with Grief

Published on April 23, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Buzz: Keerthy Suresh in Suriya’s Next?
image
Kashmir Terrorist Attack: Families left with Grief
image
AP Liquor Scam : YS Jagan The Mater Mind ?
image
Kavali Native Madhusudan Rao Dies in Pahalgam Attack
image
Pahalgam Terror Attack: Union Minister Kishan Reddy points finger at Pakistan

Kashmir Terrorist Attack: Families left with Grief

The promises of spending a hundred years together were tragically cut short for newlywed couples when terrorist groups attacked tourists in Pahalgam, Kashmir. Among those who lost their lives in this brutal attack were two recently married individuals who had traveled to “heaven on earth” for their honeymoon.

Naval Officer’s Bride Left Devastated

26-year-old Lieutenant Vinay Narwal from Haryana, who joined the Navy just two years ago and was stationed in Kochi, Kerala, had married only on April 16. His honeymoon trip to Kashmir ended in tragedy when he was killed in Tuesday’s terrorist attack in Pahalgam. The heart-wrenching scene of his wife crying beside his body moved everyone to tears.

Newlywed’s Life Cut Short

Shubham Dwivedi from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, who married on February 12 this year, also lost his life in the attack. Despite his busy professional life, he had recently taken his wife for a vacation to Kashmir. According to his wife, the attackers surrounded the area where they were sightseeing, asked for names of individuals, and then shot Dwivedi in the head.

Visakhapatnam Man Dies

A retired bank employee Chandramouli from Visakhapatnam was killed in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, while on vacation with his wife Nagamani and another family. Eyewitnesses reported that terrorists specifically chased him and showed no mercy despite his desperate pleas to spare his life, firing indiscriminately. The attack occurred yesterday when the group of four tourists from Visakhapatnam were visiting the picturesque area often called “India’s Switzerland.” After initial communication difficulties caused concern among relatives, fellow travelers identified his body, and National Investigation Agency officials informed the family of his death.

Family Vacations Turned Tragic

Bithan Adhikari from West Bengal, who had settled in Florida, USA, and worked for TCS, had returned to India on April 8 with his wife and three-year-old son for a vacation. Their family trip to Kashmir ended tragically when he fell victim to terrorist gunfire.

Other Victims with Families

Prashant Satpathi, an accounts officer from Odisha, and Shailesh Kadathiya from Surat also lost their lives in similar circumstances while vacationing with their families. Prashant’s family members told media that details about his wife and son are still unknown. Shailesh is survived by his wife and two children, who witnessed the horrifying murder of their loved one before their eyes.

The indescribable pain of these families watching their loved ones die during what was supposed to be a joyful vacation is beyond words.

Next Buzz: Keerthy Suresh in Suriya’s Next? Previous AP Liquor Scam : YS Jagan The Mater Mind ?
else

TRENDING

image
Buzz: Keerthy Suresh in Suriya’s Next?
image
Ram Charan stages a Hunt for a Quick Film
image
YSRCP Suspends MLC Duvvada Srinivas

Latest

image
Buzz: Keerthy Suresh in Suriya’s Next?
image
Kashmir Terrorist Attack: Families left with Grief
image
AP Liquor Scam : YS Jagan The Mater Mind ?
image
Kavali Native Madhusudan Rao Dies in Pahalgam Attack
image
Pahalgam Terror Attack: Union Minister Kishan Reddy points finger at Pakistan

Most Read

image
Kashmir Terrorist Attack: Families left with Grief
image
AP Liquor Scam : YS Jagan The Mater Mind ?
image
Kavali Native Madhusudan Rao Dies in Pahalgam Attack

Related Articles

Disha Patani Flawless Look Vijayashanti In Arjun Son Of vyjayanthi Promotions Shilpa Shetty Red Hot Look Kiran Abbavaram Repeat Mode Ananya Panday KesariChapter2 Promotions Pooja Hegde Vintage Look Krithi Shetty Pretty Casual Look Kriti Sanon Perfect Curves In White Rakul Preet Singh Feeling BLUEtiful Disha Patani Gorgeous In Orange Roopa Koduvayur In Sarangapani Jatakam Movie Trailer launch Event Simran Choudhary In Teach For Change Event Nabha Natesh Joy Of Living Sunny Leone at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2025 Shruti Haasan Skinny Fit Outfit Tamannaah Bhatia In Odela2 Press Meet Ketika Sharma Sizzling Photography Rhea Chakraborty Stuns In Teach For Change Payal Rajput Walk For Teach For Change Saiee Manjrekar In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event