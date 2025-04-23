x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Disha Patani Flawless Look
Disha Patani Flawless Look
Vijayashanti In Arjun Son Of vyjayanthi Promotions
Vijayashanti In Arjun Son Of vyjayanthi Promotions
Shilpa Shetty Red Hot Look
Shilpa Shetty Red Hot Look
Kiran Abbavaram Repeat Mode
Kiran Abbavaram Repeat Mode
Ananya Panday KesariChapter2 Promotions
Ananya Panday KesariChapter2 Promotions
Pooja Hegde Vintage Look
Pooja Hegde Vintage Look
Krithi Shetty Pretty Casual Look
Krithi Shetty Pretty Casual Look
Kriti Sanon Perfect Curves In White
Kriti Sanon Perfect Curves In White
Rakul Preet Singh Feeling BLUEtiful
Rakul Preet Singh Feeling BLUEtiful
Disha Patani Gorgeous In Orange
Disha Patani Gorgeous In Orange
Roopa Koduvayur In Sarangapani Jatakam Movie Trailer launch Event
Roopa Koduvayur In Sarangapani Jatakam Movie Trailer launch Event
Simran Choudhary In Teach For Change Event
Simran Choudhary In Teach For Change Event
Nabha Natesh Joy Of Living
Nabha Natesh Joy Of Living
Sunny Leone at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2025
Sunny Leone at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2025
Shruti Haasan Skinny Fit Outfit
Shruti Haasan Skinny Fit Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia In Odela2 Press Meet
Tamannaah Bhatia In Odela2 Press Meet
Ketika Sharma Sizzling Photography
Ketika Sharma Sizzling Photography
Rhea Chakraborty Stuns In Teach For Change
Rhea Chakraborty Stuns In Teach For Change
Payal Rajput Walk For Teach For Change
Payal Rajput Walk For Teach For Change
Saiee Manjrekar In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event
Saiee Manjrekar In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Nani’s Star Power, Added Attraction For HIT3

Published on April 23, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
CM Chandrababu participates in last rites of JS Chandramouli
image
Nani’s Star Power, Added Attraction For HIT3
image
India Will Strike Back Hard: Rajnath Singh Warns Pakistan
image
Why did CM Chandrababu attend Veeraiah Chowdary’s funeral?
image
Arjun Son of Vyjayanthi is a Disappointment for Kalyanram

Nani’s Star Power, Added Attraction For HIT3

Director Sailesh Kolanu made a strong impression with his debut film HIT: The 1st Case, featuring Vishwak Sen in the lead. The film quietly became a sleeper hit, laying the foundation for what would evolve into a gripping investigative franchise.

The second installment, HIT: The 2nd Case, saw Adivi Sesh step into the lead role, and the film turned out to be an even bigger success—both commercially and critically.

Interestingly, the film also featured a surprise cameo by Nani, who is not just a star presence but also the producer behind the HIT franchise.

Nani’s appearance wasn’t initially part of the script. Director Sailesh Kolanu, seeking to end the film on a high note, conceptualized a powerful climax that needed an impactful presence.

Nani agreed to step in, and his brief yet intense portrayal of Arjun Sarkaar left a lasting impression on the audience. That moment raised anticipation sky-high for HIT: The 3rd Case.

Now, with HIT: The 3rd Case set to release on May 1st, Nani takes center stage as the lead, making his full-fledged entry into the franchise not just as a producer, but also as the main protagonist. His star power and mass appeal are expected to be a major draw for audiences.

Fully aware of Nani’s massive fanbase and his consistent blockbuster streak, director Sailesh Kolanu has crafted a character-driven narrative that blends high-impact heroism with grounded storytelling.

While the film includes elevated moments tailored to Nani’s screen presence, they are balanced perfectly with the depth of his character and the demands of the story.

Promos reveal that Nani’s role in this chapter is layered, hinting at a character with multiple shades—adding emotional and psychological complexity to the crime thriller.

Like the previous entries, HIT 3 features a compelling love story and the unraveling of a new, challenging investigation.

But with Nani leading the charge, the film promises next-level storytelling that aims to push the boundaries of the genre.

With an actor of Nani’s caliber stepping into the limelight, HIT: The 3rd Case is all set to be the most ambitious and star-powered installment in the franchise yet.

Next CM Chandrababu participates in last rites of JS Chandramouli Previous India Will Strike Back Hard: Rajnath Singh Warns Pakistan
else

TRENDING

image
Nani’s Star Power, Added Attraction For HIT3
image
Arjun Son of Vyjayanthi is a Disappointment for Kalyanram
image
Buzz: Keerthy Suresh in Suriya’s Next?

Latest

image
CM Chandrababu participates in last rites of JS Chandramouli
image
Nani’s Star Power, Added Attraction For HIT3
image
India Will Strike Back Hard: Rajnath Singh Warns Pakistan
image
Why did CM Chandrababu attend Veeraiah Chowdary’s funeral?
image
Arjun Son of Vyjayanthi is a Disappointment for Kalyanram

Most Read

image
CM Chandrababu participates in last rites of JS Chandramouli
image
India Will Strike Back Hard: Rajnath Singh Warns Pakistan
image
Why did CM Chandrababu attend Veeraiah Chowdary’s funeral?

Related Articles

Disha Patani Flawless Look Vijayashanti In Arjun Son Of vyjayanthi Promotions Shilpa Shetty Red Hot Look Kiran Abbavaram Repeat Mode Ananya Panday KesariChapter2 Promotions Pooja Hegde Vintage Look Krithi Shetty Pretty Casual Look Kriti Sanon Perfect Curves In White Rakul Preet Singh Feeling BLUEtiful Disha Patani Gorgeous In Orange Roopa Koduvayur In Sarangapani Jatakam Movie Trailer launch Event Simran Choudhary In Teach For Change Event Nabha Natesh Joy Of Living Sunny Leone at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2025 Shruti Haasan Skinny Fit Outfit Tamannaah Bhatia In Odela2 Press Meet Ketika Sharma Sizzling Photography Rhea Chakraborty Stuns In Teach For Change Payal Rajput Walk For Teach For Change Saiee Manjrekar In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event