Home > Politics

CM Chandrababu participates in last rites of JS Chandramouli

Published on April 23, 2025 by swathy

CM Chandrababu participates in last rites of JS Chandramouli

AP Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu paid tributes to JS Chandramouli, a retired bank employee, who lost life in Pahalgam terror attack. AP CM visited Vishakapatnam on Wednesday, to express condolences to the bereaved family members.

AP Home Minister Vangalapudi Anita, Union Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu, Vishakapatnam MP Bharat, MLA Vishnu Kumar Raju and others were along with CM Chandrababu on the occasion.

JS Chandramouli is a resident of Pandurangapuram in Vishakapatnam. He was on a trip to Kashmir along with his wife and friends. He was among the 26 people killed at Baisaran in Jammu and Kashmir by terrorists of The Resistance Front on Tuesday.

According to the information given by Chandramouli’s fellow tourists from Vishakapatnam, terrorists chased him while he tried to run away from the spot and fired at him, leaving the senior citizen in a pool of blood.

While the retired bank employee was gunned down on Tuesday, after post mortem, security forces flew the body from Kashmir to Vishakapatnam on Wednesday afternoon.

To express his solidarity with terror attack victims, AP CM Chandrababu Naidu has taken part in the last rites of JS Chandramouli. Right from receiving the coffin carrying Chandramouli’s body to paying respects to the departed soul to staying till the completion of last rites, CM Chandrababu Naidu has made his presence felt.

Speaking later, AP CM sent a strong message, saying that terror attacks like these cannot threaten India. He urged all Indians to support Indian Government in its fight against terrorism, on the occasion.

