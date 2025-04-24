Nani and his Love for Tamil Directors

Natural Star Nani is one Tollywood actor who has been working on 2-3 films every year from the past decade. Apart from upcoming Telugu talent, Nani loves to work with Tamil directors. He worked with some of them and they did not work out in the past. During the promotions of HIT 3, Nani himself admitted that he is in touch with Tamil directors. He has been holding talks with Cibi Chakravarthi for a long time. The project which almost got finalized was shelved due to various reasons for now. But Nani says that Cibi is in constant touch with him.

He also revealed that he has been in touch with Karthik Subbaraj from a long time and they have been discussing scripts. Nani also admitted that he loves the work of Karthik Subbaraj. Nani also expressed his interest to work with Lokesh Kanagaraj. The Tollywood actor has been interested to work with Tamil directors along with his lineup of Telugu films. HIT 3 is slated for May 1st release and is directed by Sailesh Kolanu. Wall Poster Cinema bankrolled HIT 3.