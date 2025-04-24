x
Karthik Subbaraj Blames Shankar

Published on April 24, 2025

Karthik Subbaraj Blames Shankar

Critically acclaimed Tamil director Karthik Subbaraj has assisted Shankar in the past and he penned the basic plot of Shankar’s recent directorial Game Changer. Before the film’s release, Karthik Subbaraj lauded the script and the work of Shankar. After the film ended up as a debacle, Karthik Subbaraj says that he has penned the basic plot of the film while Shankar has hired a bunch of writers to bring it to shape. “It was all about a Grounded IAS officer who gets a chance to become a politician. This was my plot” told Karthik Subbaraj.

He indirectly blamed Shankar after the film was trolled and badly criticized. Shankar has been delivering disasters. Even before his fans could forget Indian 2, he delivered a dud like Game Changer. There is no discussion or news about Indian 3 for now. Shankar is also on a break and he has to make a perfect comeback soon. Karthik Subbaraj has directed Suriya in Retro and the film is announced for May 1st release.

