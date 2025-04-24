False Case, Fake Evidence: PSR Anjaneyulu’s Role Exposed in Remand Report

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has revealed shocking details about how ex-intelligence chief PSR Anjaneyulu allegedly orchestrated the harassment of a Mumbai actress and her parents. According to the remand report, the actress and her family were illegally confined for days in a remote location.

Anjaneyulu reportedly manipulated junior officers to file false cases against the actress. The SIT investigation found that he misused his position as intelligence chief to fabricate evidence. The report states that he collaborated with others, including former VC of Kukatpally Vidyasagar, to frame the actress in a land dispute case.

Call data analysis showed frequent communication between Anjaneyulu, Vidyasagar, and other accused before the actress’s arrest. Anjaneyulu allegedly directed his subordinates to pressure Mumbai police into arresting her. The SIT also found that fake documents were created to support the false allegations.

When summoned for questioning, Anjaneyulu avoided appearing before investigators. He sent another accused, I Venkateswarlu, to respond on his behalf via video call. Despite repeated notices, he denied involvement, claiming he had the “authority to speak to any officer.”

The SIT has submitted these findings to the court, exposing a disturbing misuse of Police power.