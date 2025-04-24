Interesting Plan for Vijay Sethupathi and Puri Jagannadh’s Film

Critically acclaimed actor Vijay Sethupathi has agreed to work with Tollywood’s sensational director Puri Jagannadh. The talented writer and director has wrapped up the scriptwork and he is all set to kick-start the shoot of the film. Beggar is the title rumored for this interesting attempt and Tabu is on board to play another important role in the film. The shooting formalities will kick-start in June and Puri Jagannadh is in plans to complete the film’s shoot in 60 working days.

Puri Jagannadh is known for wrapping up his films in quick schedules and he is against erecting big sets. Puri shoots his films in natural locations as per the demand. Hence, he can complete the shoot as per the plan. Vijay Sethupathi is also busy with several films and he asked Puri to wrap up the shoot in quick schedules. A small colony set will be constructed and a major portion of the shoot will be completed in this set. The discussions are going on about constructing the set in Hyderabad or Chennai. Things will be finalized soon. Puri Connects will produce Beggar.