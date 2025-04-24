Bharathi Cements Director Balaji Role in Liquor Scam

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has determined that Govindappa Balaji, full-time director of Bharathi Cements, played a key role in channeling liquor kickbacks during YSR Congress Party’s governance. Investigators found Balaji was involved in managing financial transactions for Jagan’s wife Bharathi and helped design the liquor scam structure, as mentioned in Raj Kesireddy’s remand report.

The SIT discovered that companies receiving maximum liquor supply orders collected between 50-60 crore rupees monthly from distilleries. This money was handed over to Balaji and Krishna Mohan Reddy, who worked as Jagan’s OSD. Investigators are now digging deeper to determine the ultimate beneficiaries and how the funds were transferred.

Both Krishna Mohan Reddy and Govindappa Balaji were trusted associates of YS Jagan Mohan and his wife YS Bharathi. While Krishna Mohan constantly accompanied Jagan, Balaji, a chartered accountant, managed financial affairs for Bharathi. The SIT has identified Balaji’s crucial role in routing liquor kickbacks and has collected significant evidence about how these funds were moved abroad.

The investigation has uncovered extensive money laundering and hawala operations connected to this case. Born in a village near Palamaner in Chittoor district, Balaji has been serving as a full-time director at Bharathi Cements since April 30, 2010, handling finances, purchases, and IT operations.

The SIT has already identified several individuals involved in the conspiracy, including Raj Kesireddy, Vasudev Reddy, Mithun Reddy, Vijay Sai Reddy, Sarjala Sridhar Reddy, former CMO secretary Dhanunjay Reddy, and OSD Krishna Mohan Reddy. The investigation revealed they collected approximately 3,200 crore rupees by sidelining popular liquor brands.