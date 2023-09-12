Indian 2 Vs Pushpa: The Rule

Director Shankar is busy working on two films, Indian 2 starring Kamal Haasan and Game Changer starring Ram Charan. As per sources, Shankar was on target to release Indian 2 for August 15th 2024 release, targeting Independence Day.

Pushpa: The Rule makers have come out with the release date very early. This was a shock to Shankar. Shankar should now look for any other alternative or should go for a tug of war with Pushpa 2, which is releasing in screens with huge expectations. In Bollywood Ajay Devgn’s ‘Singham Again’ will also be released on 2024 Independence day. We have to wait to see Shankar’s call over his film’s release.