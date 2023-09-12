NTR Resumes Devara Shoot

By
ramakrishna
-
0

Andhra Pradesh is burning with N Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest and many even raised comments on NTR for not taking a stand on CBN’s arrest. Many called him selfish and also said he is unconcerned about the TDP party and family. While some others called it a balanced act of NTR. Whatever may be the allegation, NTR did not open his mouth or release a single statement.

By keeping all the political controversies aside, NTR resumed shooting for Devara. A new schedule for Devara has begun on Monday in Hyderabad. This schedule is expected to continue throughout the month. Devara is based on some real-life incidents under Koratala Siva’s direction. NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts are the producers. Anirudh is scoring the music and Devara is aimed for summer 2024 release.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here