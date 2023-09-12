NTR Resumes Devara Shoot

Andhra Pradesh is burning with N Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest and many even raised comments on NTR for not taking a stand on CBN’s arrest. Many called him selfish and also said he is unconcerned about the TDP party and family. While some others called it a balanced act of NTR. Whatever may be the allegation, NTR did not open his mouth or release a single statement.

By keeping all the political controversies aside, NTR resumed shooting for Devara. A new schedule for Devara has begun on Monday in Hyderabad. This schedule is expected to continue throughout the month. Devara is based on some real-life incidents under Koratala Siva’s direction. NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts are the producers. Anirudh is scoring the music and Devara is aimed for summer 2024 release.