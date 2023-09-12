Sandeep Reddy – Allu Arjun Movie Confirmed

Bhushan Kumar from the T series has interacted with national media and gave updates about Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next projects. Sandeep is currently working for Animal, starring Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir Kapoor in the T Series production house. Bhushan Kumar also confirmed that Sandeep will continue with Prabhas Spirit after Animal.

Bhushan also confirmed that Sandeep will work with Allu Arjun after completion of Prabhas’ Spirit. Allu Arjun is also in talks with star director Lokesh Kanagaraj. Besides this Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rule is in shooting mode. This is currently in the making process and shoot is happening in Hyderabad. The film is scheduled for August 15th 2024. By considering all prior commitments of Allu Arjun and Sandeep Reddy, the duo combo movie might go on the floor only by 2025.