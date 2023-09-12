Naidu’s advocates file review petition in high court

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s advocates filed a review petition in the high court on Tuesday challenging the ACB court’s order sending Naidu to remand. The ACB court on Sunday had ordered 14 days remand to Naidu.

Chandrababu Naidu was sent to the Rajamahendravaram Central Prison on the same day for the judicial remand.

Naidu’s advocates have already filed the petition in the ACB court seeking house arrest instead of jail for Naidu. They have argued that Naidu has life threats in the jail as there are criminals in the jail and Naidu had targeted them as chief minister in the past.

They have also cited the health condition of Naidu and wanted him to be kept in house arrest instead of keeping him in jail.

However, additional advocate general Ponnavolu Sudhakar argued that the jail is safe for Naidu and there was no need for house arrest. He further told the court that the jail has round the clock security, which is not possible if he is sent home. The case is posted to Tuesday and the arguments are in progress.

Meanwhile, the advocates have filed the review petition in the high court. They challenge the applicability of section 409 of the IPC which says about the criminal breach of trust by public servants. The advocates also allege that Naidu was arrested without information to the Governor.

The advocates for the CID told the court earlier that Naidu is now only an MLA, and his arrest is to be informed to the Speaker and not the government. They further said that former chief minister is not an official designation of a person and hence there was no need for the government to inform the Governor.

It is to be seen how the high court would react to the petition when it takes up for hearing.