Big Nanes for Kamal Haasan- Mani Ratnam’s next

Kamal Haasan is teaming up with Mani Ratnam after delivering a cult ‘Nayakudu’ before 36 years. This will be Kamal Haasan’s 234th film tentatively titled ‘KH234’. Mani Ratnam started working on the cast of the film and the latest buzz is that South star actors Trisha Krishnan, Jayam Ravi and pan Indian actor Dulquer Salmaan are on board.

KH234 will be a pan-Indian movie and is said to be a thriller. There is no official confirmation, yet sources claim that all three actors have already been convinced of their roles and are ready to sign the dotted lines. After the Ponniyin Selvam franchise, Mani Ratnam is working on KH234 film, which will be produced by Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, G Mahendran and Siva Ananth under the banner Raaj Kamal Films International and Madras Talkies.