Vijay Deverakonda Resumes work for VD13

Vijay Deverakonda is back on track after the success of Kushi. VD collaborated with his blockbuster film Geetha Govindham director Parusuram for his next. As a result, the film has high expectations. The film has a working title of VD13 and is produced by Dil Raju.

Vijay Deverakonda is only focused on this project. Currently, the shoot is happening in Hyderabad. Both the director Parusuram and Vijay Deverakonda need one more blockbuster to prove their calibre in the industry. Sita Ramam fame Mrunal Thakur is the lead actress and sources claim that the story is very entertaining. The film is aimed for Sankranthi 2024 release.