Prabhas – Sandeep Reddy Vanga film update

By
Telugu360
-
0

After the historic success of Arjun Reddy, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga shifted his focus to Bollywood. His last outing Kabir Singh was a super success, which is the Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy. Sandeep is now working for Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. Bhushan Kumar, Animal film producer gives an update about Sandeep Reddy’s next film.

Bhushan Kumar said that Sandeep and Prabhas’ film will go on floors in 2024 June. As per sources, Prabhas will be seen as a cop and the film is officially titled Spirit. More updates about the film are yet to be revealed by the team. Once Sandeep finishes his work for Animal, he will completely shift his focus on Spirit. The film may release in 2025.

