Indian Films make way for Avatar: Fire and Ash

Published on December 18, 2025 by nymisha

Indian Films make way for Avatar: Fire and Ash

James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash is heading for a record release on Friday and the advance bookings in India are quite good. The Indian market has been contributing big money for crazy Hollywood movies and some of them are even surpassing Indian biggies. With the release of Avatar: Fire and Ash, there are no notable Hindi and regional films planned for this weekend. Indian filmmakers have made their way for Avatar: Fire and Ash.

A small film named Gurram Paapi Reddy is releasing in Telugu and the other delayed films are hitting the screens during Christmas. A total number of seven Telugu films are gearing up for Christmas release to avoid the clash with Avatar: Fire and Ash. No Hindi film is releasing this weekend because of Avatar: Fire and Ash. All the Indian films have made their way for Avatar: Fire and Ash and made sure that the film gets a grand release. The multiplexes are reporting good occupancies and the film is expected to open on a grand note. The box-office run of Avatar: Fire and Ash depends on the word of mouth. The film will be released in 3D and 2D in English, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam languages.

