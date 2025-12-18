x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Home > Movie News

Exclusive: Allu Arjun closes Doors for Boyapati

Published on December 18, 2025 by sankar

Exclusive: Allu Arjun closes Doors for Boyapati

Mass director Boyapati Sreenu worked with Stylish Star Allu Arjun in Sarrainodu and the film ended up as a massive hit. Geetha Arts also paid a handsome advance to Boyapati Sreenu after the film’s super success. Boyapati Sreenu penned the script of the sequel for Sarrainodu and wanted to direct Allu Arjun. After the super success of Pushpa, Bunny is rushed with offers from some of the top directors of Indian cinema and he is lining up pan-Indian films. He is also keen to sign a mass entertainer if Akhanda 2 lives up to the expectations.

Allu Arjun flew off to the USA on Sunday and he wanted to watch Akhanda 2 before flying to the USA and meet Boyapati Sreenu. But after the film received mixed response, Allu Arjun changed his plans and flew to the USA without watching the film. Allu Arjun may not work with Boyapati Sreenu for now. Rumors say that Geetha Arts is lining up a project in the combo of Balakrishna and Boyapati. The discussions are in the initial stages for now. Balakrishna has Gopichand Malineni’s mass entertainer after which he is lining up Aditya 999. For now, there is no clarity about the next film of Boyapati Sreenu.

