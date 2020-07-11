India’s first: T govt to send home isolation kits to Covid-19 patients

In one of its kind initiative in the country, the KCR gvernment on Saturday decided to provide corona test kits for the COVID-19 patients under home quarantine.

A decision to this effect was taken at a high-level meeting headed by the health minister Eatala Rajender with the authorities of the health department

The home isolation kit includes antibiotics, masks, sanitizers, Hydrochloroquine, paracetamol tablets will be delivered to Covid-19 patients at their residences.

The kit will be home delivered along with a booklet that contains the measures to follow while under home isolation.

Earlier, the Telangana government had set up a dedicated call centre to provide counselling and care instructions to Covid-19 patients, both asymptomatic/ pre-symptomatic and isolation cases.

The call centre is a 20-seater emergency care centre (1800 599 4455) working in three shifts with an enhanced capacity to handle up to 1,500 calls daily. The call centre will provide information about a balanced diet, precautions to be taken and offer timely advice and suggestions.

The new meaures come in the wake of growing criticism from the Opposition parties against the government for its failure to handle the pandemic.

Telangana Governor Dr Tamsai Soundarajan advised the government to unlock newer strategies to contain the spread of infections in the state which has witnessed an alarming rise in Covid-19 cases.

Telangana has so far reported 30,946 Covid-19 cases including 331 deaths. Officials said 12,423 patients were undergoing treatment either in hospitals or at home.