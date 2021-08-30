Infighting in TRS ahead of party restructuring!

The ruling TRS in Telangana is witnessing infighting between ministers and MLAs ever since party chief and Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao announced total restructuring of the party from September 2 to 30.

Ministers and MLAs are trying to ensure that their followers bag all the posts in party committees from village level to state level to see that they consolidate their position further in their respective constituencies and districts.

They don’t want their rivals in party to get party posts as they fear that they will lose their political grip on their respective constituencies and districts.

This is leading to tussle between ministers and TRS MLAs in districts as both are trying for party posts to their followers.

Jangaon TRS MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy and minister Errabelli Dayakar were engaged in a heated argument in an official meeting when the minister refused to allow MLA to speak.

Muthireddy boycotted the meeting and staged a walkout.

It is learnt that Muthireddy is angry at Errabelli encouraging his rivals in Jangaon.

There is also a tussle between ministers Srinivas Goud and Niranjan Reddy in Mahabubnagar district.