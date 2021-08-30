Cong seniors non-cooperation with Revanth hits party!

TPCC chief A.Revanth Reddy is making all the efforts to take all the senior Congress leaders into confidence ever since he was appointed to head Congress in Telangana in June.

He is trying to consult seniors on all the issues. But the seniors who are angry at Revanth’s appointment as TPCC chief are not cooperating with him even after two months.

Seniors like Uttam Kumar Reddy, Jana Reddy, Komatireddy brothers, V Hanumantha Rao etc are avoiding Gandhi Bhavan.

They are also not participating in party activities undertaken by Revanth.

They are just confining to their constituencies.

This non-cooperation by party seniors in Congress is giving ammunition for TRS to attack Revanth.

TRS media is aggressively carrying negative reports on Revanth pointing out split in Telangana Congress due to revolt by seniors.

Although Revanth was successful in creating a josh for Congress in Telangana after he took over as TPCC chief, the non cooperation by seniors is creating negative impact on party and making Revanth’s efforts futile.