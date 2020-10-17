Interesting backdrop for NTR and Trivikram film

Young Tiger NTR is occupied with the shoot of RRR which will complete next year. Tarak signed his next film in the direction of Trivikram Srinivas which will start next year. There is no clarity as of now about the shooting schedules. Trivikram is done with the scriptwork recently and the film is set in the backdrop of USA. A major portion of the film’s shoot will take place in USA. Haarika and Hassine Creations along with NTR Arts are the producers.

Trivikram is currently working on a script for Mahesh Babu. There are talks that this project may roll from January next year. Trivikram is in plans to complete the shoot of Mahesh Babu’s film by the time NTR completes the shoot of RRR. After the super success of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Trivikram is in huge demand.