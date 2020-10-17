Jagan takes sweet revenge but RRR gives strong counter

Pro-YCP and social media began ridiculing rebel MP Raghu Rama Raju, saying that he has been finally removed from the Subordinate Legislature Parliamentary Standing Committee Chairman post. This issue has been raging between Raju and YCP for over three months. The post has a one year term which has completed now. RRR says that his Chairman term has expired now which is why the YCP got a chance to fill it up with its favoured MP.

Actually, this particular post was not given to RRR last year in the YCP quota. He used his own individual influence in BJP Delhi leaders and got it. As such, Rajugaru says that this post is his donation to Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy and his party MPs. He further clarified that nobody has removed him from the post. He asked why the ruling YCP could not remove him three months ago when YCP MPs also gave a letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker.

Raju mocked Jagan Reddy, saying that his post was now given to a non-Reddy which was okay. But, there was a new angle. This time, Jagan Reddy gave this post to a Christian. MP Balashowry is preferred because of his religious background.

RRR also ridiculed YCP threats to disqualify him. The rebel MP mockingly said that very soon, it would become clear who would actually be disqualified.