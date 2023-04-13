Interesting backdrop for Prabhas and Prashanth Neel’s movie

Dil Raju is coming up with back-to-back projects. He is going to produce one more mythological film after Shaakuntalam. Prashanth Neel and Prabhas going to work together once again after Salaar and Dil Raju is making this big project happen. As per sources Prashanth Neel is still working on it and the film is going to be in a mythological backdrop.

Prashanth Neel may start NTR film after Salaar, which is still in discussion phase. Salaar is currently in the post-production phase and is all set to release on September 28th. In addition to all Salaar and Adipurush, which are scheduled for this year’s release. Prabhas is also shooting for Project K alongside Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in Nag Ashwin’s direction, which is scheduled for Sankranthi release.