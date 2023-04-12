Interesting Combo coming in Tamil

Nayanthara, R Madhavan and Siddharth teaming up for a sports drama and the film is tentatively titled Test. The film is going to revolve around cricket and the film is going to commence this month. Test is the debut directional film from renowned producer Sashikanth. Chakravarthy Ramachandran and Sashikanth under Ynot Studios are going to bankroll this cricket drama.

Madhavan and Siddharth were earlier seen together in Yuva and Rang De Basanti and this is their third collaboration. The film’s motion poster is released today and the storyline has got much-wanted attention. We can hear whistles and cheers from the video, which hinted that the film is going to give us a thunderous test cricket match experience. More details about the film are yet to be announced. Raashi Khanna will also play a key role in the film.