Interesting backdrop for RC 16

Ram Charan after Shankar’s Game Changer will work with Uppena fame director Buchi Babu. The film was announced officially and Ram Charan is expected to be portrayed in a never-before manner. The film is said to be a sports-drama based on the coastal backdrop of Vizag and East Godavari districts.

Ram Charan will be seen speaking the same coastal dialect in RC16 as per sources. The film is set to be a periodic drama based on the 1990s era. RC16 is expected to go on floors by September. Ram Charan is currently spending some quality time with his family and soon will join Game Changer shoot to complete the pending portions. He is not in a mood to juggle between two projects for which Buchi Babu needs to wait till September. Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman will score music for RC16.