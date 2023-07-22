Exclusive: Top technician walks out of Guntur Kaaram

Mahesh Babu and Trivikram’s Guntur Kaaram faced several setbacks and the shoot of the film got delayed due to various reasons. After a long break, the shoot resumed recently and it continued for two weeks. The movie team received a major shock after the film’s cinematographer PS Vinod walked out of the project. It is heard that he walked out of the film due to the creative differences. PS Vinod played a crucial role in the success of Trivikram’s last film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

He was also the cinematographer for NTR and Trivikram’s Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava. The team is on a hunt for the new cinematographer. Mahesh Babu flew to London for a short holiday and the shoot of the film is expected to resume soon. Guntur Kaaram is announced for Sankranthi 2024 release. Sree Leela and Meenakshi Chaudhary are the leading ladies in Guntur Kaaram.