Interesting update on Prabhas and Maruthi Film

Pan-Indian star Prabhas is silently shooting for his next film directed by Maruthi. The film is said to be a horror flick with enough entertainment. Prabhas’ comic timing in Maruthi’s style is the expected highlight of the film. Prabhas has been doing serious roles after Bujjigadu and Darling. After a long gap, he is back with a comic entertainer. Malavika Mohanan is one of the leading ladies in this untitled film. The love track between Prabhas and Malavika Mohanan is said to be the film’s major attraction.

A massive set is constructed in Annapurna Studios and the love track on Prabhas and Malavika Mohanan is shot in this set. Bollywood Superstar Sanjay Dutt plays the grandfather of Prabhas and he will join the sets of this film in June. People Media Factory is producing this film which is expected to release this year. Prabhas is also shooting for Salaar and Project K. His completed film Adipurush releases in June.