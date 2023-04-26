Vishwak Sen launches a New Film

Vishwak Sen was extremely confident on Das Ka Damki but the film ended up as a below average film. Vishwak Sen himself directed and produced this film. Keeping the financials aside, the actor has a heap of commitments. Vishwak Sen launched his new film. Lyric writer turned director Krishna Chaitanya will direct the film and it is launched today in a grand manner in Hyderabad. Anjali is the leading lady in this untitled film. Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas will produce this film jointly.

Vishwak Sen completed a bilingual which will release soon. His film with Action King Arjun got shelved after a controversy. Vishwak Sen has taken advances from several top production houses and he is working without breaks. The actor needs to deliver a solid hit for sure. He is quite impressive with his acting skills.